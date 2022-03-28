Mercedes-AMG partners ic! berlin to present corrective eyewear collection

HT Auto
Mercedes-AMG and ic! berlin have collaborated to develop a special eyewear collection including corrective glasses as well as sunglasses.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Mar 2022, 04:41 PM
The collection play with volume and colour contrasts such as shiny copper with dark and velvety aubergine. (Mercedes-Benz)
The collection play with volume and colour contrasts such as shiny copper with dark and velvety aubergine.

Mercedes-AMG has collaborated with the eyewear manufacturer ic! berlin to create a collection of corrective eyewear and sunglasses. Mercedes-AMG stated that these models offers strong rectangular shapes and also contrasting colours.

The collection includes three pairs of unisex corrective glasses along with two pairs of men's sunglasses. The lenses of the sunglasses have come from the Zeiss Sunlenses range and are engraved with an AMG logo. In addition to the lens, the AMG logo is also engraved on the frame temples. All ic! berlin glasses are handmade in the company's own factory in Berlin, informed the premium automaker. The German eyewear manufacturing company was founded in 1996 and it creates its collection by hand.

(Also read | Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series unveiled to celebrate 55 years of AMG)

There are five models of these glasses mainly called AMG 03, AMG 04, AMG 05, AMG 06, AMG 07. The makers stated these sunglasses are almost weightless and will offer a user a sporty and youthful look. The air slit in the eye rim area makes the lens appear to float and will allow the coloured interior finishes to shine through. The temple ends are made of TPE (thermoplastic elastomers), and it will provide the user with a secure fit during sporting activities. Additional wearing comfort is provided by the special nose bridges, which can be flexibly adjusted.

(Also read | Mercedes-Benz partners skateboard company to launch four one-off art cars)

The collection play with volume and colour contrasts such as shiny copper with dark and velvety aubergine. The corrective glasses are available in three colour combinations such as matt black with AMG red, gun metal with AMG yellow and pearl with AMG blue.

 

 

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2022, 04:41 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG
