Mercedes EQS, S-Class to feature autonomous driving tech in this country

Mercedes-Benz has launched autonomous driving system Drive Pilot in Germany for Mercedes S-Class and Mercedes EQS for 5,000 euros and 7,430 euros respectively.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 May 2022, 03:50 PM
Mercedes-Benz S-Class With Drive Pilot technology.

Mercedes-Benz has launched Driver Pilot feature, which is a conditionally automated driving system with Level 3 automation, for Germany. Mercedes-Benz informed that the system can be ordered from May 17 for Mercedes S-Class and Mercedes EQS for 5,000 euros and 7,430 euros respectively. This makes Mercedes-Benz the first auto company in the world with internationally valid certification for conditional automated driving, to offer such a system as an option ex-works for vehicles from series production.

Mercedes's Drive Pilot will enable drivers to hand driving to the system under certain conditions such as heavy traffic or congestion situations on suitable road sections in the country up to the speed of 60 kmph. The premium automaker mentioned this system will help users to relax and work during their drive when the system takes over the vehicle. The Drive Pilot system is also capable of responding to unexpected traffic situations and handling them independently by evasive manoeuvres within the lane or by using braking manoeuvres.

Mercedes-Benz's system for conditionally automated driving with Level 3 is based on the vehicle sensing technology of the Driving Assistance Package and it includes additional sensors that according to Mercedes-Benz are indispensable for safe operation. These mainly include radar, LiDAR and cameras. Ultrasound and moisture sensors in this system provide valuable data. Following the launch in Germany, Mercedes-Benz is now aiming to obtain regulatory series approval for the two US states of California and Nevada by the end of the year, provided the legal situation permits the system's operation.

Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑Benz Group AG, responsible for Marketing and Sales Britta Seeger said Mercedes-Benz is the first manufacturer to put a Level 3 system with international valid certification into series production. “Responsible handling of future technologies such as conditional automated driving is the key to acceptance among customers and in society. With Drive Pilot, we have developed an innovative technology that, thanks to redundancies with many sensors, enables safe operation and gives the valuable asset 'time' back to the customer," added Seeger.

 

First Published Date: 09 May 2022, 03:50 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz S-Class Mercedes-Benz EQS Mercedes-Benz Autonomous driving
