Mercedes-Benz teases MBUX Hyperscreen spanning entire dashboard

Mercedes-Benz has given a glimpse of the MBUX Hyperscreen - a large, curved screen unit that extends along the entire width of the vehicle in front of the driver and front passenger.

The Hyperscreen that will be first time optionally available in the fully electric luxury saloon EQS, will be digitally showcased on January 7 during the 2021 digital version of the Consumer Electronics Show. The EQS sedan will be fully debuted only later in 2021 and will go on sale in the US in the second half of that year as a 2022 model year product.

The Hyperscreen incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) technology that takes the operation and display of infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions to a new level. Mercedes says that the display unit is representative of the emotional intelligence of the entire vehicle and is highly capable of learning. It enhances the digital experience of the driver and passengers and makes it intuitive and effortless.

(Also read | Mercedes pulsating with electric energy, 6 EVs to hit production in 2 years)

The MBUX Hyperscreen will play a role as the digital core of the EQS model. Mercedes will reveal other details about the digital screen during the digital showcase. These details will give insight into the display unit's control over functionality, material, design, technical details, its unique features and its development.