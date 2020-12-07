Mercedes-Benz G-Class hits 400,000 production milestone

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has hit the milestone of 400,000 models produced since 1979. The 4,00,000th model was a red Mercedes G 400 d that rolled off the assembly line in Graz, Austria, and is headed to its owner from Rhineland who already owns around 20 models of the G-Class.

The G-Class is the only passenger car model series with by far the longest production run in the history of Mercedes-Benz. "At present, demand far exceeds the production capacity available," says Emmerich Schiller, CEO of Mercedes-Benz G GmbH in Graz.

The new G-Class boasts of cutting-edge assistance systems, outstanding handling and safety features. At the same time, the new suspension and the Dynamic select driving programmes, the 'G-Mode' and the three 100 percent differential locks enhance the ride comfort as well as the agility – on any surface.

(Also read | Mercedes brings in festive flavour with cars wrapped in 'ugly Christmas sweater')

Mercedes is now planning to take the G-Class a step further with an electric heart. The carmaker says this realignment focuses on a convincing luxury experience that’s electric, software-driven and sustainable. "We’re already writing the next chapter in this success story: we’re electrifying this series so the G will have a zero-emissions future, making our icon future-proof," says Schiller.

Mercedes is focusing on going green. Alongside protecting the climate, it aims to protect resources, reduce water consumption and minimise waste, including boosting recycling rates.

(Also read | Mercedes-maker Daimler gives German employees 'corona bonus' of $1,200)

The G-Class models have been iconic and world famous as were used for the 'Popemobile'. The first of these representative cars for the head of the Catholic Church was the Mercedes-Benz 230 C off-road vehicle, featuring a mother-of-pearl finish and a special glass construction. It accompanied Pope John Paul II on all of his trips from 1980 onwards.



