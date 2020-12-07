Home > Auto > News > Mercedes-Benz G-Class hits 400,000 production milestone
The 400,000th Mercedes-Benz G-Class
The 400,000th Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz G-Class hits 400,000 production milestone

2 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2020, 11:33 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The 4,00,000th model was a red Mercedes-Benz G 400 d that rolled off the assembly line in Graz, Austria.
  • The new G-Class boasts of cutting-edge assistance systems, outstanding handling and safety features.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has hit the milestone of 400,000 models produced since 1979. The 4,00,000th model was a red Mercedes G 400 d that rolled off the assembly line in Graz, Austria, and is headed to its owner from Rhineland who already owns around 20 models of the G-Class.

The G-Class is the only passenger car model series with by far the longest production run in the history of Mercedes-Benz. "At present, demand far exceeds the production capacity available," says Emmerich Schiller, CEO of Mercedes-Benz G GmbH in Graz.

The new G-Class boasts of cutting-edge assistance systems, outstanding handling and safety features. At the same time, the new suspension and the Dynamic select driving programmes, the 'G-Mode' and the three 100 percent differential locks enhance the ride comfort as well as the agility – on any surface.

(Also read | Mercedes brings in festive flavour with cars wrapped in 'ugly Christmas sweater')

Mercedes is now planning to take the G-Class a step further with an electric heart. The carmaker says this realignment focuses on a convincing luxury experience that’s electric, software-driven and sustainable. "We’re already writing the next chapter in this success story: we’re electrifying this series so the G will have a zero-emissions future, making our icon future-proof," says Schiller.

Mercedes is focusing on going green. Alongside protecting the climate, it aims to protect resources, reduce water consumption and minimise waste, including boosting recycling rates.

(Also read | Mercedes-maker Daimler gives German employees 'corona bonus' of $1,200)

The G-Class models have been iconic and world famous as were used for the 'Popemobile'. The first of these representative cars for the head of the Catholic Church was the Mercedes-Benz 230 C off-road vehicle, featuring a mother-of-pearl finish and a special glass construction. It accompanied Pope John Paul II on all of his trips from 1980 onwards.


Close
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue