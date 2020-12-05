Mercedes-maker Daimler has awarded each of its employees in Germany a 'corona bonus' of $1,200 to help them cope with the struggles faced during the Covid-19 pandemic. In what is also an appreciation for efforts made to continue with the work, Daimler has given the bonus ahead of the holiday season in a possible attempt to lift moods in what has otherwise been a challenging year.

In a press statement, Daimler informed that around 160,000 employees at its German plants and offices are eligible to receive the sizable amount. "During this extraordinary time the company could always count on the flexibility and willingness of our work force," said Wilfried Porth, Daimler personnel chief.

Employees are being awarded the money for efforts put in working from home during the peak of the pandemic in the country and for wearing masks, among other factors. The employees include those in Daimler, Mercedes-Benz, Daimler Truck, and Daimler Mobility divisions - among others.

It is estimated that Daimler will spend around $200 million on the program and will be paid out as part of December salaries.

While 2020 has been a massively challenging year for the entire world, the automotive industry has had to face the brunt of it. Daimler, like most auto companies, has been attempting to chart its course forward and its decision to give a corona-related bonus could help spread some much-needed festive cheer among its workers in Germany.