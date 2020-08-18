McLaren's first-ever Senna ‘Ride-On’ electric toy model breaks cover. It is modelled on the supercar maker’s most extreme track car which bears the name of three-time McLaren Formula 1 World Champion Ayrton Senna.

The toy model is aimed at 3- to 6-year-old kids and boasts of working dihedral doors, operating brake with brake light elements, infotainment system and realistic McLaren Senna engine sounds.

It is available in five authentic McLaren paint colours - black, white, Mira orange, Vega blue and Memphis red. A sixth, special edition colour – yellow with green accents – is exclusively sold through the official McLaren Retailer Network. It echoes the colours of Ayrton’s race helmet for those serious budding racing drivers.

McLaren Senna ride-on electric toy model

A junior driver can begin their car using a push-button start which activates the Senna engine sounds. They can also listen to music that can be played via an infotainment system that can access files from a USB device or SD card.

The Senna 'Ride-on' is the third car in McLaren’s range of children models, following the McLaren P1TM and 720S. It is priced at £375 in the UK and is available to be ordered at McLaren Retailers and selected toy retailers.

The regular McLaren Senna is a track-focused road car which draws power from a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8.