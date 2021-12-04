Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > McLaren 720S Daniel Ricciardo limited-edition supercar reaches Australia
McLaren 720S Daniel Ricciardo edition supercar.

McLaren 720S Daniel Ricciardo limited-edition supercar reaches Australia

2 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2021, 04:30 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • McLaren 720S Daniel Ricciardo edition will have only three units.

  • These units will be available only for Australian customers.

The first McLaren 720S Daniel Ricciardo edition has been introduced in Australia. The automaker had unveiled the limited-edition car in late September to celebrate Ricciardo’s win at the Italian Grand Pix. The company in partnership with McLaren dealerships in Sydney and Melbourne is going to manufacture only three units of this car.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

These units will be available only for Australian customers.

This model that was spotted near Albert Park donned the Papaya Spark orange and Burton blue paint scheme similar to the current McLaren MCL35M Formula 1 car. The rest of the units too will sport the same colour combination. The McLaren 720S Daniel Ricciardo also flaunts Ricciardo’s racing number, 3, on its doors. It also has black wheels and blue brake callipers.

(Also read | McLaren introduces its all-new 765LT Spider convertible supercar)

 

The side sills of the supercar have the inscription of Ricciardo’s signature.

The interiors also echo the paint scheme of the exterior of the supercar. The Papaya Orange accents can be observed across the seats, dashboard, door panels and steering wheel. The side sills have the inscription of Ricciardo’s signature. The automaker  not divulged the price of the limited-edition supercar.

(Also read | McLaren introduces GT Ride-On toy car for budding supercar enthusiasts)

George Biggs, commercial executive director, McLaren Automotive shared that this special edition model is the perfect celebration of its Perth-born racer. “We’re delighted to see the first of this exclusive series arrive in Australia, as at home on the tarmac around Albert Park as its namesake Daniel Ricciardo. Complete with the Australian flag adorning the front haunches, we’re excited to see it out on Australian roads," he added. Daniel Ricciardo, Formula 1 driver, McLaren Racing conveyed that it is a privilege to drive for McLaren. “One of the great privileges of driving for McLaren is getting behind the wheel of many of the marque’s exhilarating supercars and while each offers something unique, the 720S is the absolute benchmark," he also said.

  • First Published Date : 04 Dec 2021, 04:30 PM IST