Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition at 7.39 lakh, gets new features

Nissan Motor India has launched a special edition of the Magnite. It is called Geza Special Edition and is priced at ₹7.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The bookings are already open for a token amount of ₹11,000. Nissan says that the new special edition is inspired by Japanese theatre and its expressive musical themes. The main addition to the compact SUV is the new audio and infotainment system.

The Magnite Geza Special Edition comes with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets wireless Android Apple and Apple CarPlay. They are connected to speakers that are sourced from JBL. There is also a shark-fin antenna, ambient lighting with app-based controls and a rear parking camera with trajectory guidelines. Moreover, the brand will also offer seat upholstery in beige as an option. This will make the interior feel more airy.

Powering the Magnite is a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine. The naturally aspirated engine puts out 71 bhp and 96 Nm whereas the turbocharged engine produces 98 bhp and 160 Nm. Both engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbocharged engine also gets an option for a CVT automatic transmission.

A look at the features that the special edition offers

Currently, the price of Nissan Magnite starts at ₹6 lakh and goes up to ₹11.02 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Magnite competes against the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Citroen C3, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon and the upcoming Hyundai Exter.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India commented on the pricing announcement, saying, "The Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition delivers exceptional value enhancing lifestyle with premium audio and infotainment experience on a very competitive price in the SUV segment, making Magnite the most compelling product proposition on the strength of safety and performance features."

