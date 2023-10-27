HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News May Take 2 To 3 Years For Small Car Market To Revive: Maruti Suzuki Chairman Rc Bharagava

May take 2 to 3 years for small car market to revive: Maruti Suzuki Chairman

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 27 Oct 2023, 16:20 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced strong Q2 profits that touched new highs on the back of strong demand for its SUVs as well as cooling input costs. Crediting its new lineup of models like Brezza, Grand Vitara, Fronx and Jimny, Maruti Suzuki's profit after tax for the three months uptil September 30 increased by 80 per cent to 37.17 billion. But for a manufacturer long known for its extremely tight grip on the small-car market, the company added that it does not expect the small car segment to revive any time soon.

Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki is witnessing increased traction for its SUVs but its smaller offerings are not faring as well as before.
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki is witnessing increased traction for its SUVs but its smaller offerings are not faring as well as before.

While demand for - and sales of - SUV body types have zoomed in recent times, small cars have seen a reduced traction. Part of the reason for this could be rising purchase costs which particularly affects first-time buyers. Other factor could also be the rising number of options in the sub segments within the SUV body type. So while Maruti SUVs like Brezza and Fronx have added wind to the company's sails, demand for power sellers like Alto K10 and S-Presso has fallen.

At a press meet on the sidelines of its Q2 financial results' announcement, Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava explained that he does not see the small-car segment staging a turnaround anytime soon. “In my estimate, it will take around two or three years for any revival for small cars," he said. “Unless the government cuts taxes, which I don't see happening, or unless income levels rise faster than increasing cost of cars, the revival will take time."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹ 7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
₹ 8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 5.39 - 7.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
₹ 6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
₹ 6.50 - 11.23 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Underlining that small car buyers may be more sensitive to rising purchase costs, Bhargava said Maruti Suzuki is still in a position to manufacture entry-level vehicles in large numbers. “But the customer demand has to come back. We did not reduce production for such vehicles because we wanted to. We did because of changing customer demand patterns," he said, adding that favourable governmental policies at present will ensure that purchasing powers rise.

First Published Date: 27 Oct 2023, 16:20 PM IST
TAGS: Fronx Brezza Maruti Suzuki Alto WagonR S-Presso Fronx Jimny Brezza Grand Vitara

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
75% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 228 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 5,036 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Tukzer Super-Soft Microfiber Car Duster Brush with Detachable Handle| Strong Absorption, Scratch-Free Cleaning Tool for Wet & Dry Dusting/Polishing/Washing for Bike, Car, Truck, Office, Home Kitchen
Rs. 499 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.