Maruti Suzuki witnessed 58% rise in production in July at 1,70,719 units

Maruti Suzuki's total production in the month of July increased by 58 per cent to 1,70,719 units as compared to the year-ago period when the carmaker produced a total of 1,07,687 units. However, the auto maker noted that the comparison is not meaningful as the sales in July last year was impacted adversely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, passenger vehicles produced by Maruti Suzuki stood at 1,67,825 units as compared to 1,05,345 units produced in July of 2020. Production of mini cars such as Alto and S-Presso models stood at 24,899 units last month as against 20,638 units a year ago while production of compact cars such as WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire stood at 90,604 units as against 55,390 units in the corresponding month of last year.

Maruti Suzuki produced 40,094 units of utility vehicles such as Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 last month as compared to 19,130 units produced in the corresponding month of 2020. It produced 2,894 units of light commercial vehicle Super Carry last month as against 2,342 units in the year-ago month.

However, the total number of vehicles produced by the carmaker in July this year was less as compared to vehicles produced in July of 2018.

For the month of August this year, the carmaker's production could be hampered by the global shortage of semiconductor chips. Maruti recently announced that it is scaling down manufacturing activities at its Gujarat plant to single shift due to this. It had also informed that production at the plant will tentatively not be carried out production on three Saturdays of the month, including upcoming August 14 and 21. However, Maruti had said that it will keep monitoring the situation to optimise its resources for maximum efficiency.

(with inputs from PTI)