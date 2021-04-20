Maruti Suzuki uses Indian Railways to transport 7.2 lakh cars in five years

Indian Railways is fast becoming the preferred option among several car manufacturers to take units from one location in the country to another and Maruti Suzuki has been taking the lead for quite some time now. Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday informed that in the past five years, it had transported over 7.2 lakh cars through the vast and intricate railway network of the country.

Transporting vehicles in a country as diverse as India can often be a challenge and while transport trucks have been doing the rounds for years and years, Indian Railways has been seen as a viable option in recent times as well. Maruti Suzuki states that not only is this transport option more safe and secure but has also helped it offset over 3,200 MT of CO2 emissions, cumulatively.

Maruti Suzuki dispatched 1.8 lakh units in just 2020-21 using the rail route option. This is the highest figure ever for the country's largest car maker. The previous highest figure was 88,000 units back in 2016-17.

Using the rail option may make a whole lot of sense because it also helps decongest national highways in the country. "The transportation of finished vehicles via railways has many tangible benefits. It is a clean, environment friendly mode of transportation," explained Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO at Maruti Suzuki India. "As a conscious effort at Maruti Suzuki, we have taken important steps to enhance vehicle transportation via railways."