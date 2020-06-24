Maruti Suzuki introduces loyalty rewards program to boost customer engagement

Maruti Suzuki appears to be leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to boost sales and on Wednesday, announced the launch of a loyalty rewards program for customers. The company is directly looking at engaging more with its customers and offering more impetus to make purchases and avail timely services.

Called 'Maruti Suzuki Rewards', the program classifies customers into four categories - Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each category allows the customer to avail certain sets of benefits. Under the badge program under the system, Maruti Suzuki says that customers can look at more rewards which also includes access to exclusive events and offers. The rewards can be used for redemption against vehicle service, purchase of accessories, genuine parts, extended warranty and insurance or enrolling with Maruti's driving schools.

Maruti Suzuki Rewards covers all passenger vehicle customers from Arena, Nexa and True Value outlets. Existing AutoCard and MyNexa program will be transitioning to the all-new Maruti Suzuki Rewards as well and there would be no additional fee for this. Existing points will also be carried forward.

The entire program is card-less and details of all transactions and other information will be transmitted to the registered mobile phone of a customer. He or she needs to register on the company's website to become part of the program.

Some of the key highlights of Maruti Suzuki Rewards program.

Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO at Maruti Suzuki India, highlights how the rewards program will further allow the company to reach out to customers. "It offers flexibility to the members to use the benefits as per their need and climb up the tier ladder of the loyalty program to avail special and exclusive benefits. The Maruti Suzuki Rewards program will be accepted at all Maruti Suzuki dealerships across India," he said in a press release issued by the company.