Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based seven-seater Toyota Rumion hits this market

Toyota Motor has revealed the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based seven-seater Rumion MPV in South Africa, making it the third rebadged Maruti Suzuki model to be sold under Toyota brand. The other two Maruti Suzuki models sold as rebadged versions of Toyota include Glanza and Urban Cruiser, based on Maruti Baleno and Maruti Vitara Brezza respectively.

Toyota Rumion clearly looks identical to the Maruti Ertiga MPV sold in the Indian market and popular in other regions as well. With no mechanical changes, Rumion gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that also does duty on Ertiga. The engine churns out a maximum power of 77 kW @ 6,000 rpm and peak torque of 138 Nm @ 4,400 rpm. It comes mated to a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.

Aesthetically, Toyota Rumion appears to have the same bold stance as Maruti Ertiga. The MPV features a front grille that extends across its angular halogen headlights and front fog lamp. Its slanted A-pillars continue into its tall roofline to accentuate its identity as a spacious vehicle.

The Rumion MPV offers ample space for passengers as well as luggage with a 550-litre boot space. The vehicle allows accommodating bigger objects such as bicycles with the second row seats being split in 60:40 proportion and the third row seats being folded flat. The interior features a black theme with silver accents and faux wood trims running across the dashboard.

Among a slew of features in the cabin, all windows inside the Rumion can be electrically operated while the driver's window can be operated by a one-touch up/down function. The touchscreen infotainment system comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionalities. Further, these can be operated wirelessly using Bluetooth functionality. A multi-mode display displays trip information such as fuel consumption, average speed and outside temperature.

Toyota Rumion offers standard safety features such as airbags for the driver and front passenger, rear doors fitted with child locks, anti-lock-brakes and electronic brake-force distribution.

Toyota is likely to introduce the rebadged Rumion MPV in the Indian market in the future but there is no official confirmation from the company yet.