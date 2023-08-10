Toyota Rumion, based on Maruti Ertiga, introduced in India

Toyota Rumion is the rebadged version of Maruti's popular MPV Ertiga
Toyota said that Rumion MPV will be offered with a petrol and CNG powertrain
The price or the date of launch of the Rumion MPV have not been revealed yet
In terms of design, Toyota has tweaked the grille and front bumper a bit from what Ertiga offers
At the sides, the design of the alloy wheels have also been modified
The Rumion will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm
The MPV will offer choice between a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter transmission unit
The Rumion MPV will also offer plenty of space inside for both passenger and luggage
The design of the interior, including the upholstery, is not too different from what one finds inside the Ertiga
In terms of safety, Toyota Rumion will come with four airbags besides other features