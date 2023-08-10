Toyota Rumion, based on Maruti Ertiga, introduced in India

Published Aug 10, 2023

Toyota Rumion is the rebadged version of Maruti's popular MPV Ertiga

Toyota said that Rumion MPV will be offered with a petrol and CNG powertrain

The price or the date of launch of the Rumion MPV have not been revealed yet

In terms of design, Toyota has tweaked the grille and front bumper a bit from what Ertiga offers

At the sides, the design of the alloy wheels have also been modified

The Rumion will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm

The MPV will offer choice between a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter transmission unit

The Rumion MPV will also offer plenty of space inside for both passenger and luggage

The design of the interior, including the upholstery, is not too different from what one finds inside the Ertiga

In terms of safety, Toyota Rumion will come with four airbags besides other features
