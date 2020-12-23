In an effort to underline its commitment towards employees, Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday informed that it has completed a housing township for them in Haryana's Dharuhera and that the first few units have been handed over to select owners.

Maruti has been working on housing projects for years - launching the first in Chakkarpur in 1989 and the second in Bhondsi in 1994. The latest project, the company states, will be owned and managed by the employees and have been reportedly provided at affordable rates.

Maruti further states that the project has been carried out using the ecologically-friendly practices and expertise of the company. "A good affordable and hygienic house is one of the basic needs of employees. All the eligible employees who opted for this location will be soon entering their new homes," said r Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India. "I am also personally happy about the aspects that this project had full ownership of the employees themselves, that this employs the latest environment-friendly measures and that it could be completed despite the Covid-19 pandemic