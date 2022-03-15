Maruti Suzuki clocks cumulative sales of one million S-CNG vehicles

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Tuesday announced that it has cumulatively sold one million S-CNG vehicles in the country. The carmaker offers the largest portfolio of nine S-CNG vehicles in personal and commercial segments including Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour-S.

This shows the home-grown carmaker's efforts to popularize the adoption of S-CNG vehicles in the country, a vision that is aligned with the government's objective to reduce oil imports by enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket from 6.2% currently to 15% by 2030.

The company's S-CNG vehicles come fitted with Dual Interdependent ECUs with Intelligent Injection system that seamlessly communicate with each other to provide an optimal air-fuel ratio during combustion. The chassis suspension and braking system are re-tuned for all kinds of terrains. Common rail based CNG injection system ensures optimal CNG fuel injection pressure and distribution.

Maruti Suzuki's factory-fitted S-CNG vehicles offer various smart safety features such as a microswitch that ensures that the vehicle is off and doesn’t start while refuelling. The vehicles use stainless steel CNG pipes with patented ferrule joints that provides corrosion resistance and a leakproof design, among other safety measures.

The S-CNG models come with auto change-over switch that helps instantly switch between CNG and Petrol modes. The NGV receptacle special nozzle assists in faster and safer CNG refuelling. Precision fuel level indicator lets customers track vehicle’s fuel level.

With the increase in CNG stations across the country, the popularity of CNG models has been increasing. There are more than 3,700 CNG stations at present while the government targeting to reach 10,000 such stations in the next few years. “As a technology, CNG will play a bigger and significant role in reducing carbon emission of a large volume of passenger vehicles," said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

