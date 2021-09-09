Maruti adds Suzuki Connect telematics tech to Arena cars. Here's what's special

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced the introduction of its advanced intelligent telematics technology - Suzuki Connect - for vehicles offered by its Arena channel. Suzuki Connect was already available for Nexa customers since first launched in 2018.

Suzuki Connect allows car owners to use their mobile devices in order to make use of several vehicle-related features such as track their car, run vehicle diagnostics, receive security alerts and get an analysis of driving behaviour and pattern.

Owners can also remotely check vehicle status like ignition On, AC, seat-belt status, odometer reading, while receiving alerts for over-speeding and low fuel. All of this is made possible courtesy the communication between Suzuki Connect app on mobile devices and a tamper-proof system integrated within the car that facilitates cloud-based services along with over-the-air updates. The app is available on iOS as well as Android platforms.

Maruti is of the opinion that more and more customers in the country are now preferring more and more in-car technology, and that this is where Suzuki Connect will provide a holistic car-owning experience. “In today’s technology-savvy world, it is very important to stay connected as it provides reassurance, a sense of security and peace of mind," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) at MSIL. “Suzuki Connect aims to bridge this need-gap, by giving an advanced and digitalised experience to our customers."

Customers interested in Suzuki Connect have to pay ₹11,900 (all taxes included) and can get a three-year subscription. For Nexa customers who already have Suzuki Connect, the subscription may be renewed for ₹2,299 for three years and ₹999 for a year.

Maruti also notes that over 50,000 Nexa customers have made use of Suzuki Connect and that this is what prompted it to be extended to models offered by Arena channel as well.