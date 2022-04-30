HT Auto
Man builds ‘Formula 1’ car to deliver milk, Anand Mahindra says ‘coolest thing’

A video of a man who created a Formula 1 like model vehicle to deliver milk has gone viral.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Apr 2022, 02:26 PM
Screenshot taken from the video posted on Twitter by @RoadsOfMumbai
Screenshot taken from the video posted on Twitter by @RoadsOfMumbai
Screenshot taken from the video posted on Twitter by @RoadsOfMumbai
Screenshot taken from the video posted on Twitter by @RoadsOfMumbai

Indians have always been hailed for innovations that they have managed to put up within constrained means. Famously called ‘jugaad’, another example of the ingenious creativity where a man built a ‘Formula 1’ car for himself to deliver milk has grabbed the attention of netizens so much so that even Anand Mahindra stated it as the coolest thing that he has seen in a long while. Worth all the efforts right? The video showing this creation has gone viral on Twitter.

Posted by RoadsOfMumbai, the video shows a man driving a go-kart style model inspired by Formula 1 racing cars in the most basic form, almost like a chassis version of a racing car. At the rear, the driver has placed his milk cartons which he is on his way to deliver. Till now, the view has garnered more than 1.2 million views, more than 2,700 retweets and around 18,800 likes. Mahindra Head Anand Mahindra shared the video with a tweet. Mahindra said, “I’m not sure his vehicle meets road regulations, but I hope his passion for wheels remains unregulated…This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long while. I want to meet this road warrior…"

(Also read | Anand Mahindra has an idea for Tesla CEO Elon Musk: Details here)

Many shared the video with their positive comments. Among these one went ahead and said this model is an Indian version of Tesla F1. The user also tagged Tesla chief Elon Musk and Mahindra Head Anand Mahindra to praise the man's idea.

(Also read | New Mahindra Electric SUV teaser offers closer look at cockpit-style interiors)

Mahindra has often encouraged such local builds on the microblogging site to let people know about these out-of-the-box innovations that happen across the country. In a recent report, one individual from Meghalaya transformed his Mahindra tractor into a Mahindra Thar lookalike. Mahindra shared the picture, saying “Now that’s a strange looking beast…But it looks like a loveable character from a Disney animated film!"

First Published Date: 30 Apr 2022, 02:07 PM IST
TAGS: Anand Mahindra Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra Formula 1 Elon Musk Tesla
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

