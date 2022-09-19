Man booked for driving Creta with stray dog tied behind

A renowned plastic surgeon in Jodhpur drove down a city road with the stray dog tied behind. Fellow motorists flagged him down and rescued the animal.

A plastic surgeon in Jodhpur has been been booked on charges of tying a stay dog behind his Hyundai Creta SUV and driving off. A video of the incident was recently posted on Twitter and has since gone viral with netizens expressing their absolute horror and disgust.

News agency PTI reported that the man, a plastic surgeon of repute and associated with a Rajasthan government hospital, allegedly tied the stray dog to his vehicle and dragged the animal along a city road in Jodhpur. The incident was filmed by a motorcyclist who was behind the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently made to stop and the dog was rescued. It is reported that the dog suffered a fracture on one of its legs and suffered injuries on another.

Dr Rajneesh Galwa has now been booked under Section 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals act. PTI also reported that a showcause notice has been issued to him by authorities of S N Medical College, seeking a response within 24 hours.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Netizens have been absolutely outraged at the incident with many highlighting the cruel nature for the incident. Although the matter is under investigation, the outrage online has spread far and wide with people highlighting how it is beyond them to ascertain a logical reason for committing such an act.

First Published Date: