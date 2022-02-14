HT Auto
Home News Maintaining a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport may cost about 3.7 cr every 4 years

Maintaining a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport may cost about 3.7 cr every 4 years

Bugatti offers a dedicated global service program for the Chiron and Veyron supercars.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2022, 10:01 AM
File photo of Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport (Bugatti)
File photo of Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport (Bugatti)

Considering that the cheapest model offered by luxury supercar maker Bugatti is over $2.5 million, the servicing and maintenance costs of the brand's vehicles are usually on the higher side. It is estimated that the cost of maintenance and servicing of its vehicles is nearly $500,000 (approx 3.7 crore) every four years.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The carmaker offers a dedicated global service program for the Chiron and Veyron. The service team consists of 10 highly-trained Bugatti technicians who travel all around the world to service a customer's Chiron or Veyron, and are available to talk to 24/7.

(Also read | Bugatti makes a comeback in GP Ice Race after 60 years)

Recently, a Bugatti enthusiast from Malaysia who lives in Singapore, Muhammad Al Qawi Zamani, visited the carmaker's newly established Singapore showroom, he claimed to have received detailed information on the maintenance of his Chiron Pur Sport, Malaysian publication Pultan reported. Zamani's goal then was to calculate how much it would cost to maintain the $3-million limited-edition hypercar in a period of four years.

The amount thus estimated is, however, only indicative as they do not include any taxes, labor fees, transport, and travel costs. As per Zamani, the first service is due on 14 months/16,000 km (~10k miles) and the Bugatti technicians start by replacing the engine oil using Castrol Edge Fluid Titanium Technology SAE 10W-60, the oil filter, coolant, and sixteen drainage plugs for RM 104,613 ($24,979 / €21,271).

(Also watch | This Bugatti Chiron replica looks exactly like the real thing)

Further, replacing the front carbon ceramic rotor discs and the 3D-printed calipers with titanium brake pad plates cost RM246,891 ($58,952 / €50,318), while replacing brake fluids, cables, and cleaning brake components cost another RM246,886 ($58,951 / €50,316). Every 14-16 months/16,000km, owner will also need to replace lightweight rims which cost RM209,225 ($49,958 / €42,641) for the whole set.

Next, tyres must be changed every 16 and 18 months and if go for a set of Pirelli Winter Sottozero 3, Michelin Pilot Sport PAX, or Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 XL, they will cost about for RM33,476 ($7,993 / €6,822).

 

 

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2022, 10:00 AM IST
TAGS: Bugatti Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Bugatti Chiron
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Confirmed: Made in India seven-seat Jeep SUV officially named Meridian
Confirmed: Made in India seven-seat Jeep SUV officially named Meridian
End of an era: Ford GT production to end in December this year
End of an era: Ford GT production to end in December this year
Mahindra offers discount on new cars in February, leaves out XUV700, Thar SUVs
Mahindra offers discount on new cars in February, leaves out XUV700, Thar SUVs
Harley-Davidson Sportster S dominates 24-hour endurance test, covers 3,141 kms
Harley-Davidson Sportster S dominates 24-hour endurance test, covers 3,141 kms
Five things to do before handing the keys of your car to its next owner
Five things to do before handing the keys of your car to its next owner

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city