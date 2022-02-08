HT Auto
Home News Bugatti makes a comeback in GP Ice Race after 60 years

Bugatti makes a comeback in GP Ice Race after 60 years

Bugatti Type 51 and a Bugatti Baby II, based on Type 35, were the first Bugattis to take part in the GP Ice Race since 1960.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2022, 09:32 AM
This year's ice race named ICEolated was organised in Zell am See, Austria. (Bugatti)
This year's ice race named ICEolated was organised in Zell am See, Austria. (Bugatti)

Bugatti recently participated in the GP Ice Race that took place this year after over 60 years after its maiden debut. A Bugatti Type 51 and a Bugatti Baby II – based on Type 35 – were the first Bugattis to take part in the event since 1960. This year's ice race named ICEolated was organised in Zell am See, Austria and it did not include spectators due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.22 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The luxury automaker shared the Bugatti Baby II that was created by The Little Car Company was introduced as the ‘safety car’ for the event, despite its smaller than usual scale. The former was based on the Bugatti Type 35 which the company regards as the most successful racing car of all time. The vehicle appeared as a specially-commissioned ‘Ice Spec’ form.

(Also | Watch: This Bugatti Chiron replica looks exactly like the real thing)

The model had three variants back then namely Base, Vitesse and Pur Sang. The Pur Sang variant painted in French racing blue colours was used in the ice race. It also had a number of modifications that helped it to tackle the icy surfaces of the event. Bugatti informed the car boasted studded tires, limited-slip differential, a 1930s-inspired racing livery with GP Ice Race branding and safety car-style hazard lights. The vehicle led cars out on track before the start of the Ice Race GP, added the French marque. 

(Also read | What speed limit? Millionaire, 58, may be jailed for racing supercar at 417 kmph)

Bugatti shared all versions of its Baby II model have a fully electric powertrain, high-performance hydraulic brakes and selectable driving modes. It offers rear-wheel drive to the user, added the company.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2022, 09:32 AM IST
TAGS: Bugatti
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Renault survived pandemic times due to mammoth state-backed loan, says auditor
Renault survived pandemic times due to mammoth state-backed loan, says auditor
Hero Electric, Mahindra roll out their first electric two-wheeler together
Hero Electric, Mahindra roll out their first electric two-wheeler together
Bugatti makes a comeback in GP Ice Race after 60 years
Bugatti makes a comeback in GP Ice Race after 60 years
BLive launches new multi-brand EV experience store in Hyderabad
BLive launches new multi-brand EV experience store in Hyderabad
TVS Motor reports highest-ever revenue, profit in third quarter
TVS Motor reports highest-ever revenue, profit in third quarter

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city