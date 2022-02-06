HT Auto
Home News Watch: This Bugatti Chiron replica looks exactly like the real thing

Watch: This Bugatti Chiron replica looks exactly like the real thing

A team has created a replica of Bugatti Chiron and the process of making the car has been shot in a 45-minute video.Bugatti Chiron has entered the final production phase as all its 500 units have been sold out.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Feb 2022, 01:05 PM
Screengrab from the video posted on YouTube by NHET TV.
Screengrab from the video posted on YouTube by NHET TV.

A video has surfaced on the internet that shows the making of a Bugatti Chiron replica that took an entire year to come to reality. Posted on YouTube by NHET TV, the video will take one in the step-by-step process of developing the replica of hypercar in the backyard of the team.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.22 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.1 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Through the video, one can note the initial shape of the Chiron being crafted with help of clay followed by covering the frame with a mud-like fibreglass material. These layers are well-supported by the complex steel framework that the team has developed. After the creators remove the clay from the inside, the fibreglass exterior is finalised with utmost care.

(Also read | Bugatti registers 2021 as best sales year in 112 years; Chiron, Bolide sold out)

A video has surfaced on the internet that showed the making of a Bugatti Chiron replica that took an entire year to come to reality. Posted on YouTube by NHET TV, the video will take one in the step-by-step process of developing the replica of hypercar in the backyard of the team.

Through the video, one can note the initial shape of the Chiron being crafted with help of clay followed by covering the frame with a mud-like fibreglass material. These layers are well-supported by the complex steel framework that the team has developed. After the creators remove the clay from the inside, the fibreglass exterior is finalised with utmost care.

(Also read | Bugatti registers 2021 as best sales year in 112 years; Chiron, Bolide sold out)

|#+|

The makers did put a small engine in the steel framework to provide power to the car. They even added a push-rod suspension in it. One can see the team using the original launch colours of Bugatti Chiron to paint the replica making it look almost exactly like the original hypercar. This copy model also features fully functional LED daytime running lights though it lacks the finesse.

The video has garnered more than 30 lakh views and numerous positive comments. One went on to share how the person has been a fabricator welder for 19 years and finds this replica as a masterstroke. Many encouraged the team to take on more such projects and highly regarded their current Bugatti Chiron replica.

(Also read | How this Bugatti became the first production car ever to break 300-mph barrier)

A recent report has stated Bugatti Chiron has entered its final production phase and the luxury carmaker has already sold all the 500 units of the hypercar. The hypercar was inspired by famous racing driver, Louis Chiron, who raced for Bugatti between 1926 and 1933. Bugatti Chiron comes with an 8.0-litre W16 engine with four turbochargers that helps the car to attain a massive power of 1479 hp with a peak torque of 1,600 Nm.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 06 Feb 2022, 01:05 PM IST
TAGS: Bugatti Bugatti Chiron
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Watch: This Bugatti Chiron replica looks exactly like the real thing
Watch: This Bugatti Chiron replica looks exactly like the real thing
How to avoid common auto financing mistakes
How to avoid common auto financing mistakes
Phasing out ICEs too soon may not be beneficial, says BMW CEO
Phasing out ICEs too soon may not be beneficial, says BMW CEO
One in 11 cars sold in Europe in 2021 were fully electric
One in 11 cars sold in Europe in 2021 were fully electric
Chip crisis: Ford plans to suspend F-150, Mustang Mach-E and Bronco production
Chip crisis: Ford plans to suspend F-150, Mustang Mach-E and Bronco production

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city