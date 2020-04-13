Mahindra names its 'coronavirus warrior' low-cost ventilators AIR100

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that the carmaker has been able to make low-cost ventilators to help medical professionals in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. The company has named the AMBU bag respirators AIR100 after receiving several suggestions.

Mahindra had previously announced that it has joined hands with the Indian Government to fight the coronavirus pandemic and it is developing ventilators which will play a vital role in the fight against Covid-19.

Mahindra's Igatpuri and Mumbai teams were working on a respiratory device project and have already prepared the first ventilator prototype within days of the official announcement.

Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra, took to Twitter to announce the name and details of these ventilators. Goenka said it took '18 days and 24X7 work’ by the team at Mahindra & Mahindra to come with 20 machines under endurance testing at its plants. He also said that the devices were prepared based on inputs from at least 10 doctors and few biomedical engineers.

Mahindra decided to go with the name AIR100 for these devices after receiving around 400 suggestions.

After 18 days of 24X7 work our team is almost there. Inputs taken from 10 doctors and few biomedical engineers. Many features and controls added from the first design. 20 machines under endurance testing in our plant.

Mahindra had earlier claimed that the device will cost around ₹7,500 and thus will prove to be a critical resource as the country is fighting through the shortage of lifesaving medical devices. Its cost will be the key USP and hence it can be made available throughout the medical centres across India which lack the required inventory to fight the on-going health crisis.

The company has also announced in the past that it is working alongside an existing ventilator manufacturer and two major public sector firms in order to get assistance in the development of the final design of Mahindra's respiratory device.

Last month, Mahindra & Mahindra began production of face shields for healthcare workers who are at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus with help from Ford Motor at its Maharashtra plant.

"With a design sourced from our partner Ford Motor, we are now ready to make this Face Shield for use of medical service providers. We are targeting to make 500 and then ramp up," said Goenka on his Twitter handle.