Home > Auto > News > Mahindra introduces price hike across entire model lineup. Check new prices here
The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra. (File photo) (REUTERS)
The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra. (File photo) (REUTERS)

Mahindra introduces price hike across entire model lineup. Check new prices here

2 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2021, 12:19 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Debolina Chakraborty

  • This is the third time Mahindra has increased the cost of all of its models this year.
  • Mahindra Thar's price sees the highest hike.
  • The Mahindra Scorpio has also not been left untouched as its price got a revision of 30,000 to 40,000.

Mahindra has increased the prices of all the models in its lineup. This is the third time that the Indian car manufacturer has raised its prices this year as previously a price correction was introduced in January, followed by May.

The price of Mahindra Thar has got the highest revision as a few of its variants have now become expensive by approximately 1 lakh. The hike stands in the range of 42,300 to 1,02,000. While customers will have to pay 67,000 more for its AX versions, the cost of the LX versions, both petrol, and diesel engines are now up by 42,000 to over 1 lakh.

Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)

Thar

1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
Ex-showroom price
₹14,15,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)

Creta

1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
Ex-showroom price
₹17,67,565* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)

Xl6

1462 cc|Petrol|Manual
Ex-showroom price
₹11,69,197* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The prices of Mahindra Alturas G4, KUV100 NXT and XUV500 have undergone minimum revision. The price of XUV500 has gone up from 2,912 to 3,188, depending upon the variant. The three-row SUV has four trims -- W5, W7 W9, and W11 (O)-- available in the market. The price of KUV100 NXT has been raised from 3,016 to 3,344. The Alturas G4 price went up by 3,094 across both the 2WD and 4WD variants.

(Also read | Mahindra XUV700 teased again, with largest-in-segment sunroof)

Prices of selective variants of the compact SUV Mahindra XUV300 have been raised. Models such as the W8 and W8(O) with manual transmission and petrol powertrain have undergone a hike of 18,970 and 24,266, respectively. Coming to the diesel variant of the SUV, prices of models such as W4, W8, W8(O), and W8(O) AMT are now dearer by 3,708 to 23,870. As for the popular Bolero, the new price increase approximately ranges from 21,000 to 22,600.

(Also read | Mahindra Bolero Neo teased ahead of launch)

The price of Marazzo MPV that is offered in three variants, M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus, also has been increased by 26,000 to 30,000 depending upon the variant a customer will select. The Mahindra Scorpio has also not been left untouched as its price got a revision of 30,000 to 40,000.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue