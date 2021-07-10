Mahindra introduces price hike across entire model lineup. Check new prices here

Mahindra has increased the prices of all the models in its lineup. This is the third time that the Indian car manufacturer has raised its prices this year as previously a price correction was introduced in January, followed by May.

The price of Mahindra Thar has got the highest revision as a few of its variants have now become expensive by approximately ₹1 lakh. The hike stands in the range of ₹42,300 to ₹1,02,000. While customers will have to pay ₹67,000 more for its AX versions, the cost of the LX versions, both petrol, and diesel engines are now up by ₹42,000 to over ₹1 lakh.

The prices of Mahindra Alturas G4, KUV100 NXT and XUV500 have undergone minimum revision. The price of XUV500 has gone up from ₹2,912 to ₹3,188, depending upon the variant. The three-row SUV has four trims -- W5, W7 W9, and W11 (O)-- available in the market. The price of KUV100 NXT has been raised from ₹3,016 to ₹3,344. The Alturas G4 price went up by ₹3,094 across both the 2WD and 4WD variants.

Prices of selective variants of the compact SUV Mahindra XUV300 have been raised. Models such as the W8 and W8(O) with manual transmission and petrol powertrain have undergone a hike of ₹18,970 and ₹24,266, respectively. Coming to the diesel variant of the SUV, prices of models such as W4, W8, W8(O), and W8(O) AMT are now dearer by ₹3,708 to ₹23,870. As for the popular Bolero, the new price increase approximately ranges from ₹21,000 to ₹22,600.

The price of Marazzo MPV that is offered in three variants, M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus, also has been increased by ₹26,000 to ₹30,000 depending upon the variant a customer will select. The Mahindra Scorpio has also not been left untouched as its price got a revision of ₹30,000 to ₹40,000.