Mahindra Alfa CNG launched in cargo, passenger variants 

The new Alfa CNG vehicle comes based on the much popular Alfa series of three-wheelers by Mahindra.

Mahindra Electric Mobility on Wednesday announced the launch of the new Alfa CNG Passenger and Cargo variants. The new vehicle comes based on the much popular Alfa series of three-wheelers by Mahindra and is priced from ₹2.57 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Alfa Passenger DX BS6 CNG trim, while the Alfa Load Plus variant costs 2.578 lakh (ex-showroom).

Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited commented, “The launch of new Alfa CNG Cargo and Passenger makes us a full range player by offering our customers multiple options including electric, diesel, and CNG to meet their different mobility needs. With the increasing density of CNG stations in some parts of India, the Alfa Cargo and Passenger will be an excellent choice for those looking at huge savings."

The vehicle comes with a 395 cm3, water-cooled engine which has been rated to deliver 23.5 Nm of torque. The company adds that as much as 20Nm of torque is available at lower speeds for easy load carrying. It comes based on the rugged Alfa platform which features segment-best sheet metal thickness of 0.90 mm, as per the company.

The company says that the Alfa Cargo and Passenger can now save up to ₹ 4,00,000 extra in five years on fuel expenses when compared to diesel cargo 3-wheelers. These vehicles will be made available across select regions in the country including its dealerships in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Delhi, Bihar, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh; with 800+ dealer touch points across India.

