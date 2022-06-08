HT Auto
Home Auto News Mahindra Alfa Cng Launched In Cargo, Passenger Variants

Mahindra Alfa CNG launched in cargo, passenger variants 

The new Alfa CNG vehicle comes based on the much popular Alfa series of three-wheelers by Mahindra. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jun 2022, 02:08 PM
Mahindra Alfa CNG is available in two body styles.
Mahindra Alfa CNG is available in two body styles.
Mahindra Alfa CNG is available in two body styles.
Mahindra Alfa CNG is available in two body styles.

Mahindra Electric Mobility on Wednesday announced the launch of the new Alfa CNG Passenger and Cargo variants. The new vehicle comes based on the much popular Alfa series of three-wheelers by Mahindra and is priced from 2.57 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Alfa Passenger DX BS6 CNG trim, while the Alfa Load Plus variant costs 2.578 lakh (ex-showroom). 

(Also Read: Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N)

Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited commented, “The launch of new Alfa CNG Cargo and Passenger makes us a full range player by offering our customers multiple options including electric, diesel, and CNG to meet their different mobility needs. With the increasing density of CNG stations in some parts of India, the Alfa Cargo and Passenger will be an excellent choice for those looking at huge savings."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.33 kmpl
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Mahindra Auto grows by 208% in May thanks to high demand of XUV700, Thar)

The vehicle comes with a 395 cm3, water-cooled engine which has been rated to deliver 23.5 Nm of torque. The company adds that as much as 20Nm of torque is available at lower speeds for easy load carrying. It comes based on the rugged Alfa platform which features segment-best sheet metal thickness of 0.90 mm, as per the company. 

The company says that the Alfa Cargo and Passenger can now save up to 4,00,000 extra in five years on fuel expenses when compared to diesel cargo 3-wheelers. These vehicles will be made available across select regions in the country including its dealerships in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Delhi, Bihar, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh; with 800+ dealer touch points across India.

 

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2022, 01:07 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Alfa Mahindra Mahindra Alfa CNG
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
GoMechanic has undertaken an orientation and sensitisation process at its over 1,000 workshops to raise customer awareness about its Extended Warranty Packages.
Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens
File photo: Sony Vision-S 02 (L), an SUV prototype vehicle, and the Vision-S 01 sedan concept (R) are on display during a Sony media event for CES 2022.
Honda, Sony may join forces to have new EV venture: Report

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED head light units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N interior: SUV to offer best-in-class high commanding seats
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has started work on Amravati-Akola National Highway in Maharashtra. The contractor is attempting a world record to build the 75-km highway in less than five days.
NHAI aims new Guinness World Record, to build 75-km highway in 108 hours
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kawasaki has updated its 450 Twins for 2022 with a cleaner engine. 
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched with new updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Kamal Haasan gifts Lexus ES 300h to Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj
Kamal Haasan gifts Lexus ES 300h to Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
New Bentley Continental GT And GTC S break cover
New Bentley Continental GT And GTC S break cover
In pics: New Bentley Continental GT And GTC S unveiled
In pics: New Bentley Continental GT And GTC S unveiled
Car and two-wheeler loan EMIs set to rise. Here is why
Car and two-wheeler loan EMIs set to rise. Here is why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city