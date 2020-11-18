Home > Auto > News > Luxury brands Bugatti and Lamborghini to be headed by one chief from December
1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2020, 09:00 PM IST Reuters

Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann will also become head of luxury brand Automobili Lamborghini, taking on a double role from December, parent group Audi said on Wednesday.

The move comes at a time when Audi's owner Volkswagen is legally separating its Lamborghini supercar and Ducati motorbike brands, as it seeks to streamline its operations and focus on mass-producing electric cars.

As Lamborghini chief, Winkelmann will succeed Stefano Domenicali, who will move to the Formula One as head of racing, Audi said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

