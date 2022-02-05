HT Auto
Lotus releases sketch of its first electric sports car

Lotus and battery cell company Britishvolt has partnered to develop a new battery cell package that will power the next generation of electric sports cars.Lotus is also getting ready to unveil its first all-electric SUV in the coming months.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Feb 2022, 11:09 AM
Official design sketch of Lotus electric sports car. (Lotus)
Official design sketch of Lotus electric sports car. (Lotus)

Lotus has revealed the first official sketch of its electric sports car following a collaboration between the automaker and battery cell company Britishvolt with a focus on the research and development of advanced new EV technology.

Both the companies will co-develop a new battery cell package that will power the next generation of electric sports cars from the automaker.

Lotus shared the key focus of the partnership will be fast charging, optimising energy density and weight reduction. It also added that this collaboration is crucial in the ongoing transformation of the brand from being a UK-based sports car company to a global and all-electric performance car business. 

(Also read | EV to account for 30% of China market in 2022, says Lotus CEO)

Matt Windle, Managing Director, Lotus Cars mentioned the partnership with Britishvolt to develop battery cell technology is significant as the company progresses towards its electrification goals. "These are the first exciting steps on the journey towards an all-new electric sports car from Lotus, and yet another step towards the transformation towards sustainable, renewable electricity stored in batteries," added Windle.

Windle conveyed the brand is now gearing up to unveil its Type 132 vehicle, the first new and all-electric SUV in the coming months and also stressing on three new electric vehicles that are on the way. The automaker stated all future Lotus cars will be pure electric ones and will be inspired by the Evija. Deliveries of Lotus Evija, the world's first British electric hypercar, is also going to begin this year, informed the brand. 

(Also read | First-ever Lotus electric SUV teased. Check out details here)

A last year's report had stated that the British sports carmaker wrapped up production of its combustion engine-powered Elise, Exige, and Evora models. Between these three model lines, the carmaker produced a total of 51,738 units over the course of 26 years. 

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2022, 11:08 AM IST
TAGS: Lotus Cars Lotus EVs EV electric vehicles electric mobility
Lotus releases sketch of its first electric sports car
Lotus releases sketch of its first electric sports car

