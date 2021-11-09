First-ever Lotus electric SUV teased. Check out details here

The confluence of electric power in an SUV body type is the biggest temptation in the automobile world at present, one that is just too attractive for even Lotus to miss. While Lotus sports cars have been renowned as much for performance as for exterior styling, all eyes now are peeled on the upcoming Lotus electric SUV, named Type 132 at present.

The brand recently released a teaser image of the upcoming vehicle.

The teaser image doesn't reveal a lot of the EV apart from showing off the front grille but it is a sure sign of change that is afoot.

Reports suggest that the EV will be built on Lotus' Premium Architecture and it may have a 90 kWh to 120 kWh battery pack at its core. The new electric vehicle will also get an 800-volt electric architecture similar to Porsche Taycan or Audi e-tron GT. The battery may be powered to 80% in under 30 minutes.

The company has not divulged too many technical details about the EV but it is being said that the electric SUV can zip to a speed of 100 kmph from zero in just 3 seconds.

Lotus had unveiled its final combustion engine sports car, Lotus Emira a few months ago. The company had also confirmed it will launch four new electric vehicles by 2026 and these EVs will come under the company's Vision80 strategy.

After the new SUV, Lotus has plans to introduce an all-electric four-door coupe in 2023 and also aims to bring in a bigger SUV in the following year. To remain true to its DNA, the brand promises to introduce an all-electric sports car by 2026.