LG Electronics provides infotainment system to Renault's Megane E-Tech EV

LG Electronics has announced that it has supplied the ‘next-generation’ infotainment system to Renault's new electric vehicle, Megane E-Tech. Both the companies revealed a next-generation infotainment system jointly developed at the IAA Mobility 2021 held in Munich in September. This infotainment system is based on Google's Android Automotive OS.

The system comes with the latest version of Android OS that is Android 10 and also constitutes Google Automotive Services (GAS) license. This license offers the user various Goggle services and Android apps available on Android automotive devices. This is the first system to obtain a GAS license for the latest version of Android, mentioned in an ANI report.

(Also read | Renault to launch Arkana in India? French carmaker teases this SUV)

Initially, LG Electronics and Renault developed software that can run separately from the hardware. This platform also supports Ethernet interfaces, a short-range communication network between cluster (dashboard) and central information display. These help the user to use Google map, videos or play music as per his or her choice on the cluster. The infotainment system also features Firmware over the air (FOTA) that gets automatically updated through wireless internet. In addition, the charging status of EV can be checked outside the vehicle.

Since about 70 per cent of the mobile device is Android OS based, this infotainment system automatically adapts according to the user. “The digital cockpit has rapidly changed the way drivers and passengers interact with vehicles to improve personalisation and comfort," said Thierry Cammal, vice president of Renault Software Factory Alliance Global. He also added that continuous cooperation with LG Electronics has helped to create an excellent Android cockpit for the latest Megane E-Tech.

(Also read | Renault Kiger, Triber, Kwid production may go down soon. Here is why)

Renault Megane E-Tech electric vehicle comes in two variants. One can generate a power of 130 hp and 250 Nm torque while the premium variant will boast a power of 218 hp and a torque of 300 Nm. The EV has two battery options, 40 kWh and 60 kWh, that provide the electric SUV with a range of 300 km and 470 km respectively.