Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV teased again ahead of April 20 debut

Lexus is gearing up to launch its first EV - RZ 450e - on April 20 and the carmaker has once again teased the model on its official website. The image focuses on the model's rear end and taillights, also giving a glimpse of the side profile. Though there isn't much information provided by Lexus about the model at the moment, it simply confirms that everything is ready for the scheduled debut.

The Lexus RZ looks like a posher and more premium version of the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra electric vehicles. As seen on the previously teased images, the Lexus version gets a more dramatic exterior appearance, highlighted by the spindle grille with a closed-off design. The model features sharp-edged headlights on each side that touch the center section of the fascia and above them sits a heavily creased hood.

(Also read | Lexus India backs carbon-based taxation system to promote electrification)

The Lexus RZ electric vehicle will also get a yoke steering wheel, similar to the ones seen inside Tesla's Model S Plaid or Model X. Yoke wheels force the drivers to keep their hands at the so-called 9 and 3 o'clock position, which experts say has advantages if a large airbag deploys. Yoke steering wheel also claims to help drivers get a good view of the instruments.

The upcoming electric SUV will get a massive touchscreen and a centre console clad in premium quality material on the inside. As the company’s first dedicated electric vehicle, Lexus RZ will be launched in 450e variant initially, and will use a version of Toyota’s dual-motor electric powertrain found on the bZ4X. The engine churns an output of 215 horsepower (160 kilowatts), though the peak power could be slightly higher in the Lexus.

Lexus aims to become a pure electric vehicle brand by 2035. Until then, the company intends to continue introducing vehicles with combustion engines or hybrids.

First Published Date: