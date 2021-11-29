Home > Auto > News > Let's stroll: Mercedes' latest creations are for superrich parents only
The Avantgarde and AMG GT strollers are now available in Europe, while the Performance model is expected to be available in 2022.

Let's stroll: Mercedes' latest creations are for superrich parents only

2 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2021, 10:44 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Mercedes-Benz strollers have been designed with all aluminium chassis ensuring lightweightness.

Besides manufacturing stunning luxury cars, German luxury auto major Mercedes-Benz is also known for taking up projects that explore different domains in mobility. Now, the automaker has taken up a project offering mobility for newborn babies. So what's new? Mercedes-Benz has developed a trio of strollers with help of Germany's Hartan.

(Also Read: Mercedes ready to unveil Vision EQXX concept, with 1,000 km range, on January 3)

What's more interesting is, Mercedes-Benz has named these three strollers following the car brand's naming strategy for its different range of cars. This trio of strollers come christened as Avantgarde, Performance and AMG GT.

These strollers have been designed with all aluminium chassis ensuring lightweightness. As Mercedes-Benz claims, the interiors of Avantgarde and Performance prams are upholstered with certified organic cotton and ergonomic seats are designed to ensure stability and manoeuvrability.

The Avantgarde stroller is available in five colour options - Magmagrey, Steel Grey, Opalith, Classic Brown Tartufo, Denim Blue. The strollers feature a colour-matched chassis with the Mercedes-Benz pattern, magnetic harness, and a double fold-out sun visor.

The AMG GT pram on the other hand comes painted in alpine grey, honouring the legendary Silver Arrow race cars from the auto major's past. It can be dubbed as a race pram. The AMG GT stroller comes with a sophisticated five-point harness system with a magnetic buckle, height-adjustable handle, a handbrake and reflectors, lockable swivel wheels as well. It also comes with Hartan's suspension system ensuring the baby gets a smooth ride experience.

This pram also gets cross-spoke AMG design wheels, a high-quality AMG seat cover and AMG themed black and red contrast stitching as well. It gets a reversible seat unit allowing easy storage in smaller and sporty vehicles. Clearly, the automaker left no stones unturned in making these strollers suitable for Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts.

All these strollers come featuring a Bag2Go. This is ideal for keeping smartphones, keys, wallets, bottles, and more and can be attached to the stroller’s handle.

 

 

  • First Published Date : 29 Nov 2021, 10:44 AM IST

