Land Rover to recall nearly 15,000 Range Rover SUVs to fix seatbelt issue

Seatbelts of affected Range Rover SUVs might not lock off at the correct g-force level, making them less effective in an accident.

Land Rover will issue a recall for 14,812 Range Rover SUVs made between 2016 and 2017 because the emergency locking retractors in these vehicles might not be working, in turn compromising the efficacy of the seatbelts during an accident or a mishap. Specifically, the company will recall 5,553 Range Rovers and 9,259 Range Rover Sports.

Land Rover has already recalled these vehicles earlier for the same reason but it later found that its service instructions had a mistake, implying that the vehicles have to be called back and checked again. The safety belt assembly of the driver’s seat in these vehicles are not as per specification.

This means that they might not lock off at the correct g-force level, which could impact the operation of the seatbelt, making it less effective in an accident and in turn increasing the risk of injury or death.

Owners of these vehicles will be notified about the recall starting on June 3, and will be asked to bring their vehicles to the nearest service center for inspection. A technician will investigate the seatbelt assembly and, if necessary, replace it with a new part that meets specification provided by the carmaker. The service will be provided free of cost.

