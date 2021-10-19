Land Rover Defender rivaling Ineos Grenadier 4X4 to come with hydrogen fuel-cell

British carmaker Ineos Automotive had unveiled its upcoming Grenadier SUV in June and the automaker has now confirmed that it is developing a hydrogen fuel cell demonstrator of its the 4x4 SUV. The hydrogen-powered car will begin on- and off-road testing by the end of 2022.

The automaker's Grenadier hydrogen fuel cell concept will use fuel cell technology from Hyundai Motor Company thanks to a partnership agreement signed in November last year.

The initiative is a part of the company's aim to back hydrogen technology as a clean energy solution for its future vehicles.

The Ineos Grenadier looks like a traditional SUV from the outside, resembling the design of Land Rover Defender. It will come equipped with modern standards in terms of comfort and safety inside. The vehicle comes based on an all-new platform built from the ground up. It has been designed on purpose to meet the demands for a rugged, capable and comfortable go-anywhere working vehicle.

Notably, Ineos, one of the world's largest chemical companies, makes around 300,000 tons of hydrogen in a year as a by-product of other chemical manufacturing. Its subsidiary Inovyn specializes in electrolysis to produce hydrogen for things like power generation and transportation.

The company already produces and uses 400,000 tonnes of low carbon hydrogen every year, which is equivalent to 2 billion litres of diesel. The company very well knows how to make, transport, store and use hydrogen which is an advantage in its quest to make hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

The company has also launched a major hydrogen advocacy campaign to draw attention to the benefits and applications of hydrogen. “Electric cars are ideal for city centres and short journeys. But hydrogen is much better for longer journeys and heavier load," said Sir Jim Ratcliffe, INEOS’s founder and chairman.