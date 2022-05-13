Lamborghini's growth continues in Q1 of 2022, two new Urus SUV models on the way

Lamborghini successfully closed the first quarter of this year by reaching a turnover of 592 million euros which is 13,3 per cent more compared to the first three months of 2021. Lamborghini's operating profit also registered a growth of 25 per cent that is it went from 142 million euros to 178 million euros compared to last year's first quarter. Lamborghini delivered 2,539 cars in the first three months of 2022, an increase of 4.8 per cent against the preceding year.

Lamborghini attributed these positive first-quarter results to favourable trends in exchange rates also with a growth in the number of delivered cars. Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini Stephan Winkelmann said, “The first quarter was the best ever for all major indicators, both business and financial. This is a result-driven by a highly attractive product range, and a strategy that also aims to deliver less supply than demand to keep desirability high, combined with a balanced distribution of sales in the three main regions of the world."

A previous report had stated that Lamborghini rolled out the 20,000th unit of its flagship supercar model, Huracan. This model went to a client from Monaco. The Lamborghini Huracan was launched in 2014 and it took eight years for the luxury supercar brand to reach this milestone. Lamborghini had informed that this latest milestone model was a Huracan STO.

Lamborghini produces many variants under the Huracan brand such as the Huracan STO, Huracan EVO, Huracan EVO Spyder, Huracan EVO RWD, Huracan EVO RWD Spyder and Huracan Tecnia. Since the launch of the Huracan lineup by Lamborghini, almost three out of four customers have gone for the coupe version of the Huracan. Last year, Lamborghini also became the first automaker to add the complete vehicle system control by Amazon Alexa in the Huracan EVO.

