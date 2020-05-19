Lamborghini shows green is the new red in world of performance vehicles

The roar of the engine and the grunt of the diffuser have defined iconic sports cars for years together. In a world that was never accustomed to seeing these vehicles be environmentally friendly, however, Lamborghini is trying to chart its own green way.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, recently released Lamborghini's official environmental statement for 2019 and gave a glimpse into the efforts put in to make a difference towards nature. The most significant of these was the launch of a new paintjob for Urus SUV. "The paintshop includes Class A high energy efficiency systems at the cutting edge of technology and latest-generation LED lighting. 95% of the colors used are water-based and solvent emissions are very low thanks to a centralized scrubber system that recovers the heat used in the production process," the statement issued by Domenicali outlines.

Within Lamborghini office spaces too, Domenicali informs that best environmental practices were reiterated and awareness was increased at every possible step. From our now plastic-free restaurant to educational meetings in collaboration with "The Climate Reality Project", we spared no effort in supporting and encouraging the change, raising awareness among employees on the climate crisis and promoting solutions to counteract its effects through energy transition and sustainable mobility," Domenicali further explains.

Lamborghini states that the main focus area is to underscore the importance for it to pursue industrial development that considers the community and the wider environment.