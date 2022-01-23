HT Auto
Home Auto News Lamborghini sees India higher in its top 10 APAC markets

Lamborghini sees India higher in its top 10 APAC markets

Lamborghini sold 69 units in India last year, witnessing a growth of 86%.Lamborghini stated that India has the potential to go higher in its list of top 10 markets in the Asia Pacific region.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jan 2022, 03:29 PM
The Lamborghini Huracan STO was launched in India last year. (File photo)
The Lamborghini Huracan STO was launched in India last year. (File photo)

Automobili Lamborghini is confident that India will rank higher in its top 10 markets in the Asia Pacific region as the company observes strong demand over the years in the country, shared senior company official.

The Italian luxury automaker sold 69 units registering a growth of 86 per cent in the country last year making a place in the company's top 10 markets for the Asia Pacific region, however, it was way behind China, South Korea and Japan.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

China became the second-ranked market globally for the brand in 2021 as the sales figure stood at 935 units sold followed by South Korea which took deliveries of 354. In Thailand, Lamborghini sold 75 units.

(Also read | Lamborghini to say goodbye to pure internal combustion engines this year)

Automobili Lamborghini Asia-Pacific Regional Director Francesco Scardaoni stated India is among the top 10 countries for the Asia Pacific in 2021 following Thailand and the company believes that the country has the potential to rank higher in the list. Apart from the top three, the company hasn't disclosed the rankings of the top 10 APAC markets.

“In terms of market you can see how India is growing and of course, this growth will also be projected in the next few years...We are projecting really good and positive numbers, it means we have a really positive outlook for 2022 and 2023," Scardaoni said.

(Also read | In 2021, Lamborghini sold more cars in Thailand than India. But that may change)

Lamborghini reported that sales of 2021 have been its best ever, surpassing the record sales of 2019. In 2020, the brand sold only 37 units in India. The growth in India is expected to be driven by new products along with the Urus SUV, which not only accounts for 50 per cent of sales in the country but has brought the company many first time buyers.

“In a market like India, it is a perfect car and the results are showing us that we are on the right track. We are ready to let India grow even more...we are able and ready to support new customers that are joining the Lamborghini family," Scardaoni further added.

First Published Date: 23 Jan 2022, 03:29 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Urus Auto sales
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Cars launching in India by March 2022
Cars launching in India by March 2022
Watch: Pre-production units of Volkswagen ID. Buzz roll off assembly floor
Watch: Pre-production units of Volkswagen ID. Buzz roll off assembly floor
Lamborghini to say goodbye to pure internal combustion engines this year
Lamborghini to say goodbye to pure internal combustion engines this year
As Tata Motors ramps up production, it expects growth momentum to continue
As Tata Motors ramps up production, it expects growth momentum to continue
Bugatti Chiron enters final phase of production
Bugatti Chiron enters final phase of production

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city