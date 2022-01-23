Lamborghini sees India higher in its top 10 APAC markets

Lamborghini sold 69 units in India last year, witnessing a growth of 86%.Lamborghini stated that India has the potential to go higher in its list of top 10 markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Automobili Lamborghini is confident that India will rank higher in its top 10 markets in the Asia Pacific region as the company observes strong demand over the years in the country, shared senior company official.

The Italian luxury automaker sold 69 units registering a growth of 86 per cent in the country last year making a place in the company's top 10 markets for the Asia Pacific region, however, it was way behind China, South Korea and Japan.

China became the second-ranked market globally for the brand in 2021 as the sales figure stood at 935 units sold followed by South Korea which took deliveries of 354. In Thailand, Lamborghini sold 75 units.

Automobili Lamborghini Asia-Pacific Regional Director Francesco Scardaoni stated India is among the top 10 countries for the Asia Pacific in 2021 following Thailand and the company believes that the country has the potential to rank higher in the list. Apart from the top three, the company hasn't disclosed the rankings of the top 10 APAC markets.

“In terms of market you can see how India is growing and of course, this growth will also be projected in the next few years...We are projecting really good and positive numbers, it means we have a really positive outlook for 2022 and 2023," Scardaoni said.

Lamborghini reported that sales of 2021 have been its best ever, surpassing the record sales of 2019. In 2020, the brand sold only 37 units in India. The growth in India is expected to be driven by new products along with the Urus SUV, which not only accounts for 50 per cent of sales in the country but has brought the company many first time buyers.

“In a market like India, it is a perfect car and the results are showing us that we are on the right track. We are ready to let India grow even more...we are able and ready to support new customers that are joining the Lamborghini family," Scardaoni further added.

