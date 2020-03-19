Lamborghini has achieved its best-ever results across the board in 2019 by registering a rise of 43% sales. The Italian super sports car producer outperformed all previous key business benchmarks: sales, turnover and profitability achieved levels unprecedented in the 56-year history of the brand.

Lamborghini’s turnover grew by 28% from 142 million euro to 181 million Euro in 2019. The global sales growth was even stronger, increasing by 43% to 8,205 units delivered to customers with sales records in all major regions.

In its first year of full market availability the Super SUV Lamborghini Urus sold 4,962 units, continuing its high sales momentum. This success was complemented by a strong sales performance from the two super sports car model lines, V12 Aventador (1,104 units) and V10 Huracan (2,139 units).

This year, the company is set to begin deliveries of the new V10 Huracan EVO derivatives as well as the Lamborghini Sian: a limited edition hybrid super sports car, alongside other planned unveilings.

However, the celebration of this success from 2019 is clearly overshadowed by the significance and uncertainties of the worldwide spread of the Coronavirus, an exceptional situation giving arise to enormous challenges for the entire world in 2020. The company said it is still too early to give a detailed forecast of impacts on business development in 2020.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, said, “In Fiscal Year 2019 Lamborghini continued its sustained history of growth, setting new historic highs in all key business figures. While celebrating these figures we must underline the extraordinariness of the situation in which we find ourselves right now, from both a human and corporate perspective, due to the worldwide spread of Coronavirus.

Our country is living through a situation that could never have been expected and on behalf of the company I would like to thank all the people, especially those in the services, medical and health sectors, institutions and the security forces that are contributing to manage this crisis in a remarkable way.

In only a few days our habits and our interpersonal relationships have changed, with this scenario being reflected across the world. We need to be ready to react rapidly to these new circumstances, and in a rational and effective way. The excellent start to the year 2020, confirmed by sales numbers in the first two months, gives us the right motivation in order to be ready and proactive in facing this entirely new and unimaginable challenge.

Our 2019 results reflect the talent and dedication of all Lamborghini staff around the world and we thank them and our shareholders for their trust and continuing support. We are sure of the strength, the energy, the enthusiasm, the passion and the deliberateness that characterise the women and men in Lamborghini, including during these difficult times. Building on our results so far, we continue to prepare for further sustainable growth and new opportunities in innovation and technology in order to reach new future milestones."