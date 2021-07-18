Lamborghini expects record number of sales in India this year

Lamborghini is looking forward to a record number of sales in India this year as the car maker is witnessing a V-shaped recovery in demand after Covid-related restrictions were eased in the country. The Italian sports car maker aims to beat its previous sales record of 52 units witnessed in 2019.

The carmaker has already witnessed over 20 per cent growth in its business in the first half of the year as compared to 2019. It has witnessed a plus of 20 per cent in terms of the new order intake and in terms of the customer delivery. "What we are seeing is a strong V-shaped recovery, demand rebounding back to the pre-second (Covid) wave level. We are also seeing that there is a strong confidence, which is also coming to the market driven by the strong vaccination drive," Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal told PTI.

He added that the rebound in sales has given the company a positive feedback that it is on the right track to witness another record year in terms of business performance this year. Lamborghini sells super luxury sports cars priced between ₹3.15 crore and ₹6.33 crore.

