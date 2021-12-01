This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Lamborghini develops gaming chair with carbon fiber top plate, clad in Alcantra
Lamborghini has collaborated with Secretlab to introduce a special limited edition state-of-the-art gaming chair that pays tribute to Lamborghini’s winning heritage. The Pinnacle Edition gaming chair comes equipped with a carbon fiber top plate and is upholstered in Alcantara leather.
The gaming chair was unveiled at The Real Race, a global racing simulator competition.
The gaming chair also gets Verde accents and has a prominent Lamborghini logo embroidered onto the backrest, just like the sportscar models. The product also pays homage to the bright colors found on Lamborghini models, taking forward the tradition and legacy.
Since the gaming chair is inspired by Lamborghini's heritage, it ensures to make use of a large amount of eye-catching details. “The amount of detail that goes into every single Lamborghini car is exceptional, and that’s something we share at Secretlab," Secretlab co-founder and chief executive Ian Ang told Carscoops. He added, "Marrying our leading edge in technology and ergonomics with Lamborghini’s performance-driving DNA to create not one but two chairs for the brand’s most loyal fans has been a dream."
The companies have not yet revealed the pricing details for the two gaming seats, however, Secretlab has confirmed that both the seats will be available foe purchase in 2022.
While Italian brand Lamborghini manufactures sports vehicles, Secretlab that was established in 2014 is one of the top creator's of gaming chairs in the world. Over one million people worldwide use the gaming chairs from the brand which are popular among some of the world’s most elite gamers.