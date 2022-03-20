Lamborghini backs Global Recycling Day for sustainable future

Last year, Lamborghini recovered 51 per cent of all special waste produced during its manufacturing activities.Lamborghini also has a project called 'Upcycled Leather' that recycles and upcycles leather.

Automobili Lamborghini has extended its support to Global Recycling Day which is observed on March 18. Lamborghini, last year, recovered 51 per cent of all special waste produced during its manufacturing activities. The company also introduced two recycling and upcycling initiatives in 2020 that helped to zhoosh up production waste materials.

Lamborghini informed it utilises a significant quantity of carbon fibre composite materials in its vehicle production. The waste that is produced during the process is then recycled. The luxury automaker mentioned it has been reusing carbon fibre scraps for a number of years in research and development activities that regenerate the material and bring out the best of its lightness and mechanical performance in automotive components.

(Also read | Lamborghini prepares donation to support Ukraine)

The brand also has a project called Upcycled Leather Project that uses leather that does not pass the quality control process and offcuts to make other by-products. This project has created products such as a tote bag, a smartphone case, a cardholder and a key ring that feature a customised shield logo and the words “Reduce, reuse, recycle".

Automobili Lamborghini started a waste upcycling initiative in 2009 and introduced it throughout the Sant’Agata Bolognese plant. The company said sustainability is one of the pillars of its corporate strategy that helps to create awareness and responsibility among all members of staff in all departments.

(Also read | Lamborghini Aventador likely to reenter production after devastating ship fire)

In a previous report, Lamborghini reported an all-time high turnover of 1.95 billion Euros for last year which is an increase of 19 per cent compared to 2020. It delivered about 8,405 cars globally in 2021 which is a 13 per cent increase against the preceding year. The automaker mentioned there is a rise in demand from regions such as the US and Asia-Pacific regions.

First Published Date: