HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Lamborghini Teases Its First Fully Electric Supercar Concept Ahead Of August 18 Global Debut

Lamborghini teases its first fully electric car concept ahead of August 18 debut

From the roar of the iconic V12 engine to going silent - iconic Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini is all set for its next big leap into the electric future with the global debut of its new fully-electric vehicle later this week. The carmaker has teased the upcoming electric supercar, which will make debut on August 18 at the Monterey Car Week to be held in California, United States. Ahead of the global debut, Lamborghini has shared a teaser image of the upcoming EV which will be showcased in its concept form.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2023, 12:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini has teased its new fully electric vehicle which is expected to hit the roads in 2028.
Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini has teased its new fully electric vehicle which is expected to hit the roads in 2028.

The EV concept will give an idea about what the first-ever Lamborghini electric car will look like. Lamborghini had earlier said that it's first electric car is likely to go into production around 2028. The carmaker had also said that the fully-electric vehicle will come with a 2+2 seating configuration. It is likely to be based on the carmaker’s SSP platform.

Lamborghini shared a teaser which shows the silhouette of the upcoming EV concept with a signature flowing roofline of the carmaker. It shared the image across social media saying, “Something new and truly thrilling is about to be unveiled." While Lamborghini has kept most of the details about the EV concept a secret so far, its CEO had given a hint earlier of what to expect from the model. Stephan Winkelmann, CEO at Lamborghini, had said that the first fully-electric car from the Italian bran will be a practical option for daily users. He had also said that the upcoming model will not be an SUV.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Urus S (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus S
₹4.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Performante (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus Performante
₹4.22 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
₹3.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
₹ 3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maserati Mc20 (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Mc20
₹3.69 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mclaren Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren Gt
₹3.72 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Lamborghini has already started to make the shift towards more sustainable energy regime with the plug-in hybrid version of the Aventador supercar called the Revuelto. The carmaker is also reportedly working on a plug-in hybrid version of its global best-seller Urus SUV. However, the upcoming EV concept is going to be the first fully-electric vehicle from Lamborghini.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2023, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini Electric vehicle Electric car EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 269 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Supar, Car Cleaning Brush, Supar, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 249 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
52% OFF
Duracell 65W Fast Car Charger Adapter with Dual Output. Quick Charge, Type C PD 45W & Qualcomm Certified 3.0 20W, Compatible for iPhone, All Smartphones, Tablets & More (Copper & Black)
Rs. 1,454 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.