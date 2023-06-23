Maruti Suzuki's first electric car getting ready for launch

Published Jun 23, 2023

Maruti Suzuki eVX Concept EV was seen testing on roads for the first time

Some of the noticeable changes from the concept version are new wheel design and regular door handles

The test mule, spotted in Poland, also offered a glimpse at the interior of the eVX electric SUV

Maruti Suzuki first showcased the eVX Concept electric car during Auto Expo 2023

The eVX will be the company's first global strategic EV. from the Indo-Japanese carmaker

Maruti Suzuki has announced that the production version of the eVX will hit the roads by 2025

Small and compact in size, the eVX Concept is slightly bigger than Maruti's flagship SUV Brezza

The carmaker has said that the production version of the eVX will be equipped with a 60kWh battery pack

It is expected to offer up to 550 kms of driving range on a single charge
