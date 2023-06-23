Maruti Suzuki's first electric car getting ready for launch

Maruti Suzuki eVX Concept EV was seen testing on roads for the first time
Some of the noticeable changes from the concept version are new wheel design and regular door handles
The test mule, spotted in Poland, also offered a glimpse at the interior of the eVX electric SUV
Maruti Suzuki first showcased the eVX Concept electric car during Auto Expo 2023
The eVX will be the company's first global strategic EV. from the Indo-Japanese carmaker
Maruti Suzuki has announced that the production version of the eVX will hit the roads by 2025
Small and compact in size, the eVX Concept is slightly bigger than Maruti's flagship SUV Brezza
The carmaker has said that the production version of the eVX will be equipped with a 60kWh battery pack
It is expected to offer up to 550 kms of driving range on a single charge