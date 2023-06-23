HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Citroen My Ami Buggy Micro Ev Sold Out In 10 Hours. What Makes This Budget Quadricycle Click?

Citroen My Ami Buggy micro EV sold out in 10 hours

SUVs may be the preferred body type among most car buyers across the world but what the Citroen My Ami Buggy micro EV lacks in terms of sheer road presence, it more than makes up for in terms of the novelty factor. Little wonder then that when the French manufacturer reopened bookings for the My Ami Buggy, it was sold out within hours.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2023, 12:05 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Citroen My Ami Buggy micro EV is positioned as a quadricycle that can be a viable option in busy cities.
Citroen My Ami Buggy micro EV is positioned as a quadricycle that can be a viable option in busy cities.

Citroen opened bookings for the My Ami Buggy EV in select markets recently and such was the torrid response that all of the units made available were lapped up at lightning quick speed. But this is hardly the first time the response has been such. Previously, the manufacturer offered the model in France, Belgium and Spain, and every single time, all the units that were available were near-instantly bought.

At present, Citroen My Ami Buggy is being opened for purchase for customers in countries like France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, the UK, Luxembourg, and Greece. Fresh manufacturing will see the EV make its way to Turkey and Morocco as well. But each batch of manufacturing sees only a couple of hundred units being rolled out.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Citroen Ec3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen Ec3
₹ 11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
₹ 5.71 - 8.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
₹ 30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Citroen C3 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen C3 Aircross
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The available numbers may be limited but even then, the response each time purchase windows are opened is quite phenomenal. But a closer look at the My Ami Buggy may reveal the reasons.

The My Ami Buggy is priced between 7,790 euros and 10,450 euros (approximately 7 lakh and 9.30 lakh). The price bracket alone makes it quite a lucrative option. But beyond pricing, there is much on offer as well. The micro EV is an ultra-compact vehicle that comes in a left-hand drive option. It gets a 5.4kWh battery pack and has a range of 75 kms per charge. It also has a rather limited top speed of 45 kmph. These numbers may not seem too impressive at all but remember, the positioning of the vehicle is for big cities where quick transport is essential for many. Therefore, the EV is not permitted on motorways/highways.

Also watch: MG Comet EV real world test: Day out in Old City

Citroen refers to the My Ami Buggy as a quadricycle and clarifies that apart from the driver, the model can accommodate a maximum weight of 140 kilos - cargo or passenger, or both. And with a number of customisation options available, the model is quite a unique looker as well.

At present, there is no indication that Citroen India is considering the model for our shores. This despite the fact that micro and small EVs like MG Comet and Tiago EV have been launched here.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2023, 12:03 PM IST
TAGS: Citroen Citroen India My Ami Buggy EV Electric vehicle electric car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
Portronics Clamp M2 Adjustable Car Mobile Phone Holder Stand, 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 6 inch Devices(Black)
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city