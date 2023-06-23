Citroen My Ami Buggy micro EV sold out in 10 hours

SUVs may be the preferred body type among most car buyers across the world but what the Citroen My Ami Buggy micro EV lacks in terms of sheer road presence, it more than makes up for in terms of the novelty factor. Little wonder then that when the French manufacturer reopened bookings for the My Ami Buggy, it was sold out within hours.

Citroen opened bookings for the My Ami Buggy EV in select markets recently and such was the torrid response that all of the units made available were lapped up at lightning quick speed. But this is hardly the first time the response has been such. Previously, the manufacturer offered the model in France, Belgium and Spain, and every single time, all the units that were available were near-instantly bought.

At present, Citroen My Ami Buggy is being opened for purchase for customers in countries like France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, the UK, Luxembourg, and Greece. Fresh manufacturing will see the EV make its way to Turkey and Morocco as well. But each batch of manufacturing sees only a couple of hundred units being rolled out.

The available numbers may be limited but even then, the response each time purchase windows are opened is quite phenomenal. But a closer look at the My Ami Buggy may reveal the reasons.

The My Ami Buggy is priced between 7,790 euros and 10,450 euros (approximately ₹7 lakh and ₹9.30 lakh). The price bracket alone makes it quite a lucrative option. But beyond pricing, there is much on offer as well. The micro EV is an ultra-compact vehicle that comes in a left-hand drive option. It gets a 5.4kWh battery pack and has a range of 75 kms per charge. It also has a rather limited top speed of 45 kmph. These numbers may not seem too impressive at all but remember, the positioning of the vehicle is for big cities where quick transport is essential for many. Therefore, the EV is not permitted on motorways/highways.

Citroen refers to the My Ami Buggy as a quadricycle and clarifies that apart from the driver, the model can accommodate a maximum weight of 140 kilos - cargo or passenger, or both. And with a number of customisation options available, the model is quite a unique looker as well.

At present, there is no indication that Citroen India is considering the model for our shores. This despite the fact that micro and small EVs like MG Comet and Tiago EV have been launched here.

