Kia registers 10.4% increase in August global sales

Kia recorded a growth in its August global sales as the automaker saw an increase of 10.4 per cent year-on-year. Kia sold about 2,39,887 units globally last month. Kia Sportage and Kia Seltos led the brand's August sales by becoming the highest-selling models.

Kia stated that its Sportage model recorded global sales of 39,281 units last month followed by Kia Seltos with 26,097 units. About 19,776 units of Kia K3 sedan were sold worldwide last month by the South Korean automaker.

Kia Seltos has been the brand's flagship and best-selling SUV in the Indian market as well. Kia India recently announced that it has sold more than three lakh Kia Seltos within the first three years of its launch. It was the first model that the automaker introduced in India. In the Indian market, the Kia Seltos competes with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and MG Astor in the mid-size SUV segment.

Kia, on the other hand, outside its homeland recorded sales of 1,98,483 units, an increase of 12.6 per cent year-on-year. The Kia Sportage and Seltos SUV continued to lead the company's sales momentum with 35,408 and 22,487 units respectively. Kia EV6 also registered a solid sales figure of 4,661 units. Kia informed that the Asia-Pacific, India, and South and Central America regions recorded robust sales results. With continuing supply chain challenges, Kia stated that will continue to adjust its production in line with inventory status flexibly and to minimise production disruption.

Kia has been focusing on its expanding its electric range as well. Kia recently unveiled its EV6 GT which the automaker has claimed to be the most powerful Kia production vehicle ever. The Kia EV6 GT has been engineered to compete with supercars as it is an AMCI-certified winner of the drag race against Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan EVO. This latest Kia EV is based on E-GMP modular platform.

