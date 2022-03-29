HT Auto
Kia EV6, EV6 Unplugged Ground complex win three titles in 2022 Red Dot awards

The Kia EV6 Unplugged Ground offers experience zones, test drives, expert product advice, and an all-immersive environment.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Mar 2022, 03:50 PM
Kia EV6 electric vehicle has won two 2022 Red Dot Awards - the ‘Best of the Best’ title for its design as well as an accolade in the ‘Innovative Products’ category. These were achieved shortly after the electric vehicle was crowned as the 2022 European Car of the Year.

Kia Corporation has also won the 2022 Red Dot Award for its ‘EV6 Unplugged Ground’ brand cultural space located in Seongsu, Seoul. The experience centre where people can experience the EV6 in imaginative ways has won for the ‘Best of the Best’ title in Red Dot’s ‘Interior Architecture and Interior Design’ category.

The Kia EV6 Unplugged Ground offers experience zones, test drives, expert product advice, and an all-immersive environment for people to witness the future of mobility. “The purpose of ‘EV6 Unplugged Ground’ was to convey a message about a new life – recycling, sustainability, future mobility and electric vehicles," said said Ji-Min Kim, Head of Korea Business Strategy Group at Kia.

(Also read | Kia EV6 under investigation in Korea over high-frequency sound)

The company chose Seongsu as the location for its experience centre because it has emerged into a popular hub of creativity and fashion in recent years, and is affectionately known locally as the ‘Brooklyn of Korea’. "It was a neighborhood that has also been ‘reborn’, much like the Kia brand," Kim said, adding, “For this space to receive recognition from prestigious design experts at Red Dot is a huge boost for everyone at Kia."

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world and is announced annually by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein-Westfalen, It is divided into three disciplines: Product Design, Brands & Communication Design and Design Concept. This year's entries were assessed by a 50-member international jury of independent designers, design professors and trade journalists.

First Published Date: 29 Mar 2022, 03:48 PM IST
