Kia EV6 under investigation in Korea over high-frequency sound

Kia has reportedly confirmed receiving complaints about the high-frequency sound at low speeds and is investigating the cause.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Mar 2022, 07:40 AM
The EV6 is Kia Motors' first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) to be launched.
Kia EV6 is finding more and more homes across the world, all while silently driving away with a number of accolades and awards. But the silent drive - literally and figuratively - is being slightly disturbed for many South Korean owners of the electric vehicle (EV) model who have reportedly complained of a high-frequency sound when the car is moving at low speeds.

The matter is now under the company's investigation.

According to local media reports, many customers of the Kia EV6 have highlighted a high frequency sound that emerges when the car is being driven at relatively low speeds. It is reported that this is most evident when the EV6 moves from around 30 kmph to less than 10 kmph with a ‘beep’ like sound emerging. Some of the customers who have raised a complaint have even said they have to turn the volume of music higher to beat the sound.

Did you know? The upholstery inside Kia EV6 has been made from recycled PET bottles as well as vegan leather or natural leather.
As per the country's KBS TV news channel, Kia has confirmed receiving the sound-related complaint and that it is looking into the cause and a solution for it.

The EV6 is offered in a number of markets across the world and was recently named 2022 European Car of the Year. With a claimed range of over 500 kms per charge, it is based on the company's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) which will also be the base for a more comprehensive EV offensive from the Koreans in the years to come. Kia has already confirmed plans of as many as 14 new battery-electric vehicles by 2027 and this includes a sedan, an SUV and even a pick-up electric vehicle.

Eyes are especially peeled for Kia EV9, a large SUV with a claimed acceleration figure of around five seconds to hit 100 kmph. But while products are the mainstay in any foray into the world of electric mobility, Kia is also betting big on its manufacturing capabilities - both for cars as well as batteries. Manufacturing facilities are being planned with an EV focus in Europe and the US, apart from China.

First Published Date: 24 Mar 2022, 07:40 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia EV6 EV6 EV Electric car electric vehicle electric mobility
