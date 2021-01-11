Kabira Mobility set to launch two electric bikes for Indian market

Kabira Mobility is set to launch KM 3000 and KM 4000 electric bikes in India in February. The company claims that the 'Made in India' high speed electric bikes address range anxiety with ease. Pre-bookings for the bikes are now open at the company's official website.

Kabira's e-bikes are equipped with Combi-brakes, fast charging on board and roadside assistance, making them as appealing as the ICE motorbikes in terms of style and performance. The bikes sport modern design with sleek aerodynamic profile, fireproof battery, park assist and many other features.

Featuring a DeltaEV BLDC Motor, the electric bikes can achieve a top speed of 120kmph and a riding range of 150 km on a single charge.

Headquartered in Goa-India, Kabira Mobility is an electric vehicle start-up that has one of the biggest manufacturing Facility in Goa and Dharwad, Karnataka.

The company launched six electric scooters in AutoExpo 2020 which are suitable for college students, executives, last mile delivery fleet. It has also designed an electric scooter that is specifically developed for inclusiveness of specially-abled.

These 6 scooters received an overwhelming response from the audience that accolades them with reliability, performance and good customer service.









