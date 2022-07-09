JK Tyre appoints Anuj Kathuria as President India

HT Auto
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Anuj Kathuria as President (India).
By : PTI
| Updated on: 09 Jul 2022, 09:58 AM
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Anuj Kathuria as President (India).

An automotive industry veteran with 31 years of experience, Kathuria will report to company Chairman & Managing Director Raghupati Singhania and Managing Director Anshuman Singhania, the company said in a statement.

He has earlier worked in senior management positions in leading and reputed auto companies, Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors. He is a post graduate in marketing and finance, and a Harvard Business School alumni as well, it added.

Raghupati Singhania said Kathuria will provide an adept leadership and lead JK Tyre on a new growth trajectory.

First Published Date: 09 Jul 2022, 09:58 AM IST
