JK Tyre appoints Anuj Kathuria as President India
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Anuj Kathuria as President (India).
Anuj Kathuria has earlier worked in senior management positions in leading and reputed auto companies, Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors.
An automotive industry veteran with 31 years of experience, Kathuria will report to company Chairman & Managing Director Raghupati Singhania and Managing Director Anshuman Singhania, the company said in a statement.
He has earlier worked in senior management positions in leading and reputed auto companies, Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors. He is a post graduate in marketing and finance, and a Harvard Business School alumni as well, it added.
Raghupati Singhania said Kathuria will provide an adept leadership and lead JK Tyre on a new growth trajectory.
First Published Date: 09 Jul 2022, 09:58 AM IST
TAGS: JK Tyre JK India JK Tyre India
