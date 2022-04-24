HT Auto
Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer to receive hybrid 4xe drivetrain by 2025: Report

With the 4xe trim for Jeep's top-of-the-line Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, customers would be offered more powerful and fuel-efficient SUV. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2022, 05:01 PM
File photo of the new Jeep Wagoneer 
Jeep's top of the line models Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are set to receive a hybrid 4xe drivetrain by 2025, Jeep brand head Jim Morrison told the Motor Authority in an interview. He added that the brand is focused on adding of plug-in hybrid drivetrains in its line-up to give customers both the power and fuel economy they desire, thus leading to an expansion of hybrid SUVs in its portfolio.

Morrison said in the interview that the V8s are dead in performance Jeeps, and there are no clear plans on how to proceed with the Trackhawk nameplate. Thus, the focus is instead on the expansion of the 4xe nameplate, however, he did not confirm which gasoline engine will receive hybridization in the Wagoneer. It is being speculated that the 2.0-liter inline-4 used by the current crop of 4xe Jeeps may be a little small so Jeep could instead utilize its new turbocharged inline-6.

(Also read | Jeep, Citroen among latest carmakers to suspend production in Russia)

With the 4xe trim for Jeep's top of the line Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, customers would be offered more powerful and fuel-efficient SUV. Based on the success of both the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe, the new addition is expected to garner positive response from the potential customers.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe was introduced in September of 2020 as a capable off-roader but now it will come with the added benefit of instant electric torque and improved fuel economy. The Wrangler 4xe is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 that is rated to produce 270 horsepower that is paired with two electric motors and a 400-volt, 17-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. The plug-in hybrid system produces a total of 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque.

 

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2022, 04:58 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Jeep Wagoneer Jeep Grand Wagoneer
