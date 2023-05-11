Jeep customers get ready for summer trips with Jeep's special service camp

Jeep India has announced that they will be organizing a service campaign for a month. They are calling it Jeep Summer Camp in which customers would be able to avail discounts and offers on their purchases of services and spare parts. The camp will be held from 2nd May to 31st May, the manufacturer chose this month because summer vacations are starting and many families will be planning trips.

There are several offers that the brand is offering. The customers can book their service appointment at their nearest dealership and get a complimentary 40-point vehicle health check. The brand is also offering up to 50 per cent off on some accessories. There is a flat 10 per cent off on some parts. Considering that the summers are here, Jeep is offering 30 per cent off on AC disinfection treatment and 15 per cent off on car care treatments. Apart from this, Jeep is offering a special service promotion offer at ₹3,750 for petrol vehicles and ₹4,099 for diesel vehicles.

Jeep currently has four models in its line-up. There is Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. Recently, the Meridian was launched in two new special editions. There is the Meridian X & Upland. The Jeep Meridian X and Upland Special Editions are priced from ₹33.41 lakh, going up to ₹38.47 lakh for the top-spec version. The standard Jeep Meridian starts at ₹32.95 lakh. All prices ex-showroom, India.

The Meridian special editions will be built in limited numbers and get styling enhancements and equipment upgrades based on customer demand. The new special edition models will sport two new colours - Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue. The Meridian X is for more lifestyle-oriented urban customers whereas the Meridian Upland Special Edition targets more outdoorsy customers who like a sense of adventure. Both versions get different features.

